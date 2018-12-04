The Leadership Institute of Acadiana announced the names of 32 people chosen for Leadership Lafayette's Class XXXII next year.
Participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic and non-profit sectors.
Members of the 2019 class include Simone Ancelet, Townsquare Media; Maggi Bienvenu, University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Edward Bienvenu, IBERIABANK; Ken Blanc, Acadian Companies; Evan Boudreaux, The Picard Group; Roya Boustany, Office of the District Attorney, 15th Judicial District Court; Ben Broussard, Catholic Charities of Acadiana; Jessica Clark, brandRUSSO; Ross Cottrill, CGI and Adam Daigle, The Acadiana Advocate.
Others include Brittany LaCour Deal, Lafayette Economic Development Authority; Keithen Domingue, Bridge Ministry of Acadiana & The Church Academy; Abigail Broussard Falgout, Make+Do Workshops, Bread & Circus Provisions and Engel & Voelkers; Kathryn Fenstermaker, C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates; Caleb Guillory, Park Place Surgical Hospital; Scott D. Hayes, CPA, MBA, Going, Sebastien, Fisher & LeBouef; Rodney Hess, Rally MarketingJohnston, Trinity Anglican Church; Thomas LaBorde, LaBorde Therapy Center; Alexandra Laggner, Southern Lifestyle Development and Callie Laviolette, WAITR.
Others include Sean Mahoney, Darnall Sikes Wealth Partners; Christie Maloyed, UL-Lafayette; Scott Morgan, VieMed; Danielle Morrissey, One Acadiana; Samuel M. Oliver, Acadiana Center for the Arts; Corinne Sprague, LAGCOE & Junior League of Lafayette; Reggie Thomas, Lafayette Police Department; Tina Thornton, Hancock Whitney and Marcus T. White, Edward Jones Investments.
Leadership Lafayette is an 11-month program established in 1987 to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community. The program lays the groundwork for an understanding of the community, sparks community involvement and exposes participants to community leaders, new opportunities and leadership skills.
Topic include education, city and state government, economic development, arts and culture and social services. Graduates leave the program with first-hand knowledge of the issues facing our region and the potential for a positive civic-engagement.