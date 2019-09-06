Commercial additions/alterations
OTHER: 220 Tubing Road, Broussard; Shawn Ocmand, owner and applicant; description, storage; self, contractor; $5,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 1923 Verot School Road, Lafayette; TD America LLC, owner; description, exterior improvements; Chase Group Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $52,000.
RECREATION: 109 Row 3, Lafayette: Gleason Minyard LLC, owner; description, foundation tumbling; David Gleason, applicant: self, contractor; $10,000.
CHURCH: 1119 Johnston St., Lafayette; Edward Mouton, owner; description, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Lafayette; Mike Waldon, applicant; self, contractor; $220.
RESTAURANT: 203 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Scott; Miller Properties Inc., owner; description, Waffle House remodel; Waffle House, applicant and contractor; $75,000.
OTHER: 4111 Johnston St., Lafayette: JKing Nail Lounge And Spa, owner; Oanh Tran, applicant; Larry Dinh, contractor; $70,000.
Commercial demolitions
OFFICE BUILDING: 523 Jefferson St., Lafayette: JPN Realty, owner; Frank Miller, applicant: self, contractor; $25,000.
New houses
301 Waterhouse Road, Lafayette Parish: Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $337,500.
305 Everett Ridge, Lafayette: CJS Custom Builders LLC; $418,500.
102 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette: Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
109 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette: Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
732 La. 1252, Carencro: Belaire Development and Construction LLC; $665,000.
402 Dunvegan Court, Lafayette: Ste. Marie Home Builders Inc.; $270,000.
311 Elephant Walk Blvd., Carencro: Manuel Builders; $274,500.
150 W. Palermo Road, Lafayette: Imperial Services LLC; $354,481.
1100 Le Triomphe Parkway, Broussard: Sola Builders LLC; $495,000.
101 Beringer Drive, Duson: Amos John Reed; $220,500.
