Commercial additions/alterations

OTHER: 220 Tubing Road, Broussard; Shawn Ocmand, owner and applicant; description, storage; self, contractor; $5,000.

GENERAL RETAIL: 1923 Verot School Road, Lafayette; TD America LLC, owner; description, exterior improvements; Chase Group Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $52,000.

RECREATION: 109 Row 3, Lafayette: Gleason Minyard LLC, owner; description, foundation tumbling; David Gleason, applicant: self, contractor; $10,000.

CHURCH: 1119 Johnston St., Lafayette; Edward Mouton, owner; description, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Lafayette; Mike Waldon, applicant; self, contractor; $220.

RESTAURANT: 203 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Scott; Miller Properties Inc., owner; description, Waffle House remodel; Waffle House, applicant and contractor; $75,000.

OTHER: 4111 Johnston St., Lafayette: JKing Nail Lounge And Spa, owner; Oanh Tran, applicant; Larry Dinh, contractor; $70,000.

Commercial demolitions

OFFICE BUILDING: 523 Jefferson St., Lafayette: JPN Realty, owner; Frank Miller, applicant: self, contractor; $25,000.

New houses

301 Waterhouse Road, Lafayette Parish: Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $337,500.

305 Everett Ridge, Lafayette: CJS Custom Builders LLC; $418,500.

102 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette: Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.

109 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette: Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.

732 La. 1252, Carencro: Belaire Development and Construction LLC; $665,000.

402 Dunvegan Court, Lafayette: Ste. Marie Home Builders Inc.; $270,000.

311 Elephant Walk Blvd., Carencro: Manuel Builders; $274,500.

150 W. Palermo Road, Lafayette: Imperial Services LLC; $354,481.

1100 Le Triomphe Parkway, Broussard: Sola Builders LLC; $495,000.

101 Beringer Drive, Duson: Amos John Reed; $220,500.

