The former Franklin Foundation Hospital in St. Mary Parish will be converted into an $25.7 million affordable senior living community.
Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program subsidy to New Orleans Restoration Properties to convert the building, which has been empty for about 10 years, bank officials announced.
The building, which dates back to the early 1950s and expanded twice over the years, will be converted into 60 rental units for older adults over the 7.5-acre block. The company will honor the building’s mid-century design and noted it will be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.
It will be renovated under Enterprise Green Communities’ national green building program of sustainable and healthy building practices for the affordable housing sector.
“The AHP provides important initial funding to move this project forward,” NORP managing member Marseah Delatte said. “Senior housing provides financial freedom for one of society’s vulnerable populations and supports independence and security that far too many families simply can't achieve on their own income, without a helping hand.”
The funding was intended to assist FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase and construction of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing and must be used for households at or below 80% of the local median income level for the area.
In 2021, FHLB Dallas awarded $18.5 million in subsidies to 26 affordable housing projects, helping create 2,113 new or rehabilitated housing units, including $3 million for 323 units in Louisiana.
Between 1990 and 2021, FHLB Dallas awarded $344.6 million in AHP and Homeownership Set-Aside Programs and assisted nearly 60,000 households.
“I can’t wait to see what they accomplish with Franklin Foundation Hospital,” said Kelvin Luster, Home Bank’s senior VP and community development director. “It’s a win-win for the community in that they’ll preserve history while also providing much-needed affordable housing.”