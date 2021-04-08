Another 95 residential units are “in the pipeline” for downtown Lafayette as officials are shooting for 500 by the year 2025.
Speaking during a Wednesday event, DDA CEO Anita Begnaud said three projects are pending that put downtown closer to that goal after 54 units went up in 2020 and another 145 are under construction.
Begnaud did not disclose details of the three projects, referring to them by code names.
“It’s going to change the face of downtown,” Begnaud said of the 2025 goal. “It create new opportunities for businesses downtown that don’t exist, new customers bases – people who want to center their lives around downtown.”
Downtown added 54 units in 2020, including 24 from the Vermilion Lofts project at the corner of Vermilion and Johnston streets, which was the first mixed use project downtown in years, she said. That building is 90% occupied but still has room for commercial tenants on the bottom floor.
Other units under construction include the estimated 75 at the old federal courthouse and another 70 units with the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority’s project on Monroe Street.