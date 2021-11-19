The Refinery Mission, an Opelousas-based transitional housing facility for men, broke ground on a 44-unit building Thursday.
The organization, which serves men who are either homeless or transitioning from jail, rehab, mental health facilities or hospitals, was awarded a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program subsidy from St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to fund the $1.5 million project.
The building will be located across the street from the current location at 704 W. South St.
“The funds are very critical to this project,” executive director Johnny Carriere Jr. said. “The Affordable Housing Program is a game-changer and a great tool that allows us to serve people who need our help. The subsidy will allow us to increase our intake and open the door for emergency beds for guys who are in more vulnerable situations.”
AHP funds are intended to assist FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing and housing for the homeless and must be used to benefit households with incomes at or below 80% of the area’s median income.
This year FHLB Dallas awarded $18.5 million in subsidies to 26 affordable housing projects. The funds will help create 2,113 new or rehabilitated housing units, including $3 million in subsidies for 323 units in Louisiana.
“The Refinery Mission has a strong commitment to serving those in need across our community,” Zanco said. “We are honored to be involved with the Affordable Housing Program and to partner with FHLB Dallas to help improve programs and housing for those who are just getting the opportunity for a fresh start.”