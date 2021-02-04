Lafayette-based Hulin Health, which operates 25 SouthStar Urgent Care clinics in smaller markets across Louisiana, has opened a clinic in Zachary, its second in the Baton Rouge area.
The clinic, located at 5654 Main St., offers routine treatment for general illness and injuries, X-rays and diagnostic testing, rapid COVID-19 testing, physicals and Occupational Medicine services.
Founded in 2011, Hulin Health brand has urgent care clinics in several small to mid-range markets in Louisiana, including four in the Lafayette area. It recently opened clinics in Lake Charles and midtown Lafayette.