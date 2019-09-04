Local burger joint Broaddus Burgers has brought the vegan-friendly Impossible Burger to Lafayette.
National chains Burger King and Red Robin were the first in Acadiana to add the plant-based patties to their menu, Broaddus Burgers is the first local business to release the faux patty. The Impossible Burger, made of soy and potato by Impossible Foods, is virtually indistinguishable in taste, appearance and texture from a traditional beef hamburger patty.
Impossible Meats started with the goal of creating vegetable-based foods that taste, look and feel just like meat in order to save the planet by cutting back on animal agriculture, which they say "occupies almost half the land on Earth, consumes a quarter of our fresh water and destroys our ecosystem."
The response to the addition has been "overwhelmingly powerful," owner Shawn Broaddus said, who also noted he is planning a Vegetarian Night at the restaurant due to the response.
"I'd seen internet posts about it and heard good reviews, so when I could get my hands on it, I wanted to try," he said. "Back in February, I bought a case, and we tried it. After the first taste, it impressed me so much that I would have believed you if you had told me it was a fast food burger. We had such an overwhelming response from people that we had to add it to our menu."
When Impossible Foods' new factories went online earlier this summer, Broaddus Burgers ordered the vegan-friendly patties. The restaurant is going through a 5-pound case of the burgers every two days, Broaddus said.
While a little more expensive than their beef burgers, Broaddus said he wanted to add the Impossible Burger without it being too pricey. He said he wanted to add options so that vegans and vegetarians can go out to eat with their meat eating friends.
The Impossible Burger is $10 while most of their traditional burgers are around $7. The Impossible Whopper at Burger King is also a bit more expensive than it's meat counterpart with a price tag of $5.59 compared to the $4.19 of the regular Whopper.
Finding vegan and vegetarian options can be a struggle, Lafayette resident Donna Troyanowski said, especially for families with children that are pursuing a vegan lifestyle.
"(Our children) miss things like burgers," she said. "So we were excited to see on Facebook that Broaddus Burger had the Impossible Burger. We've been a few times and prefer the local restaurant vibe to the fast food experience at Burger King."