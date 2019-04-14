Christine Payton, the director of communications and marketing at South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette, has been appointed director-at-large of the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
As director-at-large, Payton will serve as a representative of the full membership, performing duties that address specific needs identified by the board of directors. Payton has served in her current role at the college since 2012. She was a charter member of the college’s steering committee and the committee for institutional policy review, and she chaired its public relations task force. Payton has a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
MidSouth Bank has named Ken Krueger as vice president and retail regional manager for its north Louisiana market, responsible for the administration of all branches in the region, including operations, lending, product sales and customer service.
Krueger works out of the bank’s Greenwood location. He was commercial banking manager for Region Bank's north Louisiana/Texarkana market. He has 35 years of banking experience, including with SouthTrust Bank/Wachovia and Coastal Banc. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Texas A&M University.
The board of directors of M C Bank has elected Jeremy Callais as president of the Morgan City-based bank.
Callais takes over day-to-day operations of the bank as a step in its succession planning process, said Chief Executive Officer Larry Callais. The former educator and coach began his banking career as a network administrator and served as a bank trainer for Fiserv, operations officer, chief operations officer and chief financial officer. Callais earned bachelor's and master’s degrees in education and completed studies at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania as well as the Wharton School of Business Leadership and Management Certification, also held at the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania.