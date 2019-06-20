Deacon Barney Lejeune spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast when he was executive director of Jacob Crouch Suicide Prevention Services.
Now a volunteer, the management services are now run by The Family Tree Information, Education and Counseling Center. Brittany Williams of The Family Tree is now suicide prevention coordinator for the agency.
You can listen to Lejeune's conversation with Swift here.
One in four individuals have thoughts of suicide during their lifetime, which is probably an underreported number, he noted. Most people who take their own lives do not want to die but instead want to be out of the pain they are experiencing and be relieved of a feeling of hopelessness that things will never get better.
The Jacob Crouch Foundation began in 2005 by Crouch's family and friends following his suicide. At that time, there were very limited resources available to those grieving the loss of a loved one to suicide. The stigma associated with suicide meant that education on warning signs and intervention was not very prevalent.
Before Barney joined the foundation, he spent his career managing computer departments for local businesses. He became involved with the foundation after the death of his daughter, Andrea Beth, to suicide in 2014. Until then, he had no idea how much of a crisis suicide was in America.
2016 statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that almost 45,000 people took their lives by suicide that year, more than the 19,700 who died by homicide.