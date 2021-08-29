My Salon Suite to open near mall
A Mississippi development company has bought a building next to the Acadiana Mall and will open a My Salon Suite.
The Sunray Cos. bought the building at 103 Acadiana Mall Circle that most recently housed a Christian bookstore. It will begin construction next month to convert it to the salon, which will lease space to budding beauty entrepreneurs.
Tenants will have access to utilities and security while being able to customize their own space.
My Salon Suite has three franchised locations in Louisiana and more than 200 in the United States and Canada. Sunray, which specializes in hospitality, real estate and retail development, operates two locations in Mississippi.
Perficient to launch training boot camp
Perficient, a digital consulting firm with an office in downtown Lafayette, will launch a training boot camp this fall.
The company’s Bright Paths Program will offer science, technology, engineering and math education and career opportunities for up to 25 students that come from groups underrepresented in the tech industry.
“We believe innovation is best achieved when every perspective is considered,” said Andrea Lampert, Perficient’s vice president of people.
Students will attend a fully paid, customized training boot camp for up to 16 weeks with a goal to extend qualified graduates a full-time job in the software engineering and development field. The programs are a partnership between Perficient and Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy, a coding boot camp and software engineering program designed for women, as well as Devmountain, a design and coding boot camp designed to equip students with the skills to start their journey toward a career in tech.
Leadership Institute names interim director
The Leadership Institute of Acadiana has named Jan Swift interim executive director.
Swift, who recently served as chair of the Protect The City Committee, will oversee and manager processes, programs and resources. She will also continue the partnership with One Acadian to leverage the two organizations.
“Jan has proven herself as a leader and collaborator time and again while building a depth and breadth of knowledge concerning the Acadiana region that extends across the political, economic, legal, and cultural realms,” said Troy Wayman, One Acadiana president and chief executive officer. “Her strong background coupled with her willingness to serve in this interim role is certain to produce benefits to LIA’s leadership development programs that will last for years to come.”
Swift is a graduate of LSU and LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center and serves as counsel with Swift & Rhoades LLPO. She is a former director of Upper Lafayette Economic Development Foundation, is currently vice chair of Lafayette Crime Stoppers and is on the board for the SLCC Foundation. She is a graduate of both Leadership Lafayette and Leadership Louisiana.
Leading Health Care of Louisiana unveils new name, logo
Leading Health Care of Louisiana has completed a rebranding initiative and will change its name to Leading Home Care.
The company, which will soon move into a 20,000-square-foot building under construction at 206 Rue La France, will also unveil a new logo. Leading Home Care, which provides in-home care services to the elderly or disabled, decided to rebrand as a way to bring more recognition to the work it does while still keeping the familiarity of its previous name.
“We want to be known for the reliable in-home care that we give to clients and families,” said Matt Rovira, chief executive officer. “Our team is excited to take this opportunity to emphasize who we are and what we do through these efforts, especially as we approach our company’s 25th anniversary.”
Founded in 1997, Leading Home Care has nine offices in Louisiana that serve more than 35 parishes. It is the only home care provider in the state that offers art and music classes for clients through its St. Pierre Center for the Arts facility.