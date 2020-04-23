Former Lafayette mayor-president Joel Robideaux was appointed vice chairman of the Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force.

The private-sector group met for the first time Thursday via teleconference and will advise state officials on phased recovery plans to help the state’s economy rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder announced the plans for the task force last week.

Robideaux, now an investment adviser representative with Summit Financial, served three terms in the state House of Representatives before being elected mayor-president. He also owned and operated an accounting firm in Lafayette for 20 years.

At Summit, he was hired to provide counsel to clients in need of business accounting and CFO support, advise on government affairs issues and expand Summit’s business development efforts across Louisiana.

“I have a deep understanding of how public policy and business decisions impact the economy,” he said. “When I was asked to serve as vice chairman of the task force, I knew it was something I had to do to help uplift the communities that Summit serves and the state of Louisiana as a whole. I am honored to work with this group of business leaders to make policy, legislative and regulatory recommendations that will reignite our economy from this crisis.”

In addition to legislators, the group features members from a variety of businesses from oil and gas to banking to trucking. Jason DeCuir, a Baton Rouge-based tax expert, was named chairman.

Other members from Acadiana include Stephen Barnes with Blanco Public Policy Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Bryan Hanks with Beta Land Services, Art Price with Badger Oil and Chris Schouest with Schilling Distributing.