Ruffino’s has named Reid Henderson as executive chef to overseeing culinary operations at its Lafayette and Baton Rouge locations.
Henderson is a graduate of the Louisiana Culinary Institute with over 20 years of experience working in kitchens across the country. He has been executive chef at Tsunami, for the Seattle Seahawks football team and most recently with the LSU Nutrition Center.
“I felt a great responsibility in finding the right person to lead our talented team, ensuring that our guests’ expectations and Ruffin’s vision for the future remained at the forefront,” said Megan Klock, Ruffino’s chief officer of operations. ”Reid is the perfect choice, and I am looking forward to seeing where he takes us.”
Ruffino’s plans to maintain its current menu of Italian-inspired steak and seafood dishes, while also exploring new and traditional Italian cuisine.