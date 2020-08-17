Waitr Holdings Inc. is in the final stages of settling a class action lawsuit brought against the company last year and the value of the settlement could be roughly $4 million.
While many class action lawsuits end with cash payment, the company decided to award former employees stock in the business instead. Waitr's stock was trading $4.63 per share as of mid-morning on Monday.
Two Waitr drivers - who were employees at the time - filed a federal lawsuit which claimed the food delivery app company violated labor laws by not paying minimum wage and overtime.
Jualeia Halley and Heather Gongaware filed the collective action suit in the Eastern District of Louisiana in February 2019.
The lawsuit claimed that Waitr misclassified some drivers as independent contractors and didn't pay them minimum wage for all the hours they worked or overtime when they worked more than 40 hours a week.
By not reimbursing drivers for mileage and other expenses for using their personal vehicles, their pay fell below minimum wage, according to the lawsuit.
Since then, the case has slogged through the court system until a proposed settlement this summer.
A.B. Data, a company hired to connect with former drivers has processed more than 9,300 claims over the summer.
There are an estimated 33,313 individuals eligible as part of the class action.
If all the potentially eligible former drivers file claims and each driver is awarded the average amount, Waitr could issue $3.9 million worth of its stock to former driver employees. But the value could be higher depending on each individual award.
The largest pay-out in claims was 169 shares of Waitr’s stock and the average award was 26 shares of Waitr stock which equates to roughly $760 and $117 respectively, court records show.
Waitr was founded in Lake Charles in 2013 and has significant corporate operations in Lafayette. It went public in November 2018. The company laid off thousands of employee drivers earlier this year and has sought to hire only loyal but independent contractors to deliver food to customers from restaurants instead.