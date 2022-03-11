Interior alterations
223 Industrial Parkway, description, construction of walls, waiting room and showroom; applicant and contractor, G4 Elite Construction; $40,000.
304 Tubing Road, Broussard; description, second floor addition; applicant and contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction; $95,000.
3366 Verot School Road, description, The Refined Pantry; applicant and contractor, self; $5,000.
702 SE Evangeline Thruway, Suite A; description, pole maintenance; applicant and contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $0.
3200 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, owner, Stripes; applicant, Imagine Commercial Solutions; contractor, Rittiner Equipment Co.; $300,000.
1017 Fremin Road, Broussard; applicant, CAD Systems; contractor, Five Star Cajun Construction; $140,000.
New commercial
None filed
Commercial demolition
None filed
New residential
315 Rue Des Babineaux, Scott: homeowner, $350,000.
110 Discover Road, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $383,839.
119 Grandview Terrace Drive, Youngsville: homeowner, $455,000.
109 Dorian Drive: Frank’s Construction Co., $189,000.
203 Adam Lane, Duson: homeowner, $356,310.
500 Gazette Road, Scott: Randy J. Broussard Construction, $289,440.
127 Gable Crest Drive: Manuel Builders, $221,760.
500 Saint Esprit, Carencro: Randy J. Broussard Construction, $120,000.
206 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $182,160.
203 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $228,870.
211 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $192,060.
213 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $205,020.
205 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $197,460.
102 Fresh Fields Lane: Platinum Homes, $264,870.
102 Gideon Road, Youngsville: Coastal Custom Homes, $335,000.
101 Cezanne Drive: Suite, C, Rayne, Jay Castille Construction, $200,520.
226 Treescape Drive: Shivers Brothers Construction, $296,550.
220 Treescape Drive: Shivers Brothers Construction, $291,150.
214 Treescape Drive: Shivers Brothers Construction, $335,520.
419 Bayou Tortue Road, Broussard: Jeff Wood Construction, $1.02 million.
105 Wishing Well Drive, Broussard: McLain Homes, $213,623.