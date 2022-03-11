ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

Interior alterations

223 Industrial Parkway, description, construction of walls, waiting room and showroom; applicant and contractor, G4 Elite Construction; $40,000.

304 Tubing Road, Broussard; description, second floor addition; applicant and contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction; $95,000.

3366 Verot School Road, description, The Refined Pantry; applicant and contractor, self; $5,000.

702 SE Evangeline Thruway, Suite A; description, pole maintenance; applicant and contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $0.

3200 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, owner, Stripes; applicant, Imagine Commercial Solutions; contractor, Rittiner Equipment Co.; $300,000.

1017 Fremin Road, Broussard; applicant, CAD Systems; contractor, Five Star Cajun Construction; $140,000. 

New commercial

None filed

Commercial demolition

None filed

New residential

315 Rue Des Babineaux, Scott: homeowner, $350,000.

110 Discover Road, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $383,839.

119 Grandview Terrace Drive, Youngsville: homeowner, $455,000.

109 Dorian Drive: Frank’s Construction Co., $189,000.

203 Adam Lane, Duson: homeowner, $356,310.

500 Gazette Road, Scott: Randy J. Broussard Construction, $289,440.

127 Gable Crest Drive: Manuel Builders, $221,760.

500 Saint Esprit, Carencro: Randy J. Broussard Construction, $120,000.

206 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $182,160.

203 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $228,870.

211 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $192,060.

213 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $205,020.

205 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $197,460.

102 Fresh Fields Lane: Platinum Homes, $264,870.

102 Gideon Road, Youngsville: Coastal Custom Homes, $335,000.

101 Cezanne Drive: Suite, C, Rayne, Jay Castille Construction, $200,520.

226 Treescape Drive: Shivers Brothers Construction, $296,550.

220 Treescape Drive: Shivers Brothers Construction, $291,150.

214 Treescape Drive: Shivers Brothers Construction, $335,520.

419 Bayou Tortue Road, Broussard: Jeff Wood Construction, $1.02 million. 

105 Wishing Well Drive, Broussard: McLain Homes, $213,623. 