Home sales in Acadiana dropped in March compared to a year ago in what could be the first signs of a slowing market amid rising interest rates.
Overall sales in March were down 8% in the Acadiana region and 9% in Lafayette Parish compared to a year ago, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
The decreases were the largest since in the two-year period since mortgage interest rates plummeted to historic lows, a move that flooded the market with buyers.
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 5% on Friday, according to Freddie Mac. Rates during the pandemic had dropped to nearly 2.5% but could rise to 6% by the end of the year, Bacque said.
Pending sales, too, were down from a year ago, including 12% in Lafayette Parish and 6% in the region. Those figures, Bacque noted, are more indicative of the rising interest rates of late.
“I think if interest rates continue to rise, we might see us go back to a 2018 level (of sales),” Bacque said Thursday while speaking with the Realtor Association of Acadiana “That was the first year we broke a billion dollars in sales. We did 1.7 billion last year. That 700 million could well be the fluff that is in the market that a shift might eradicate."
Other factors that could slow sales this year could be inflation, a slim inventory of homes and the rising cost of flood insurance, Bacque said. Flood insurance rates are going to jump significantly this year for homeowners, and some have already reported rates jumping from $600 to $3,000 or more, reports indicate.
“If you are not familiar with that issue, then fasten your seat belts,” Bacque said. “It is going to be one of the top issues going forward."
New construction up: Sales of newly constructed homes in Lafayette Parish are outpacing last year’s record-breaking pace already through the first quarter of 2022, data shows.
So far 287 new builds have been sold through March, just ahead of the 276 sold during the same period in 2021, data shows. The biggest increase in home builds came in the southwestern part of the parish, just north of Maurice, with 57 new builds, more than double the 21 built last year.
It’s a carryover from 2021 in Lafayette Parish, a year in which a record 1,165 homes built, topping the previous high mark of 1,117 in 2014. It could also be spillover from activity in Maurice, the Vermilion Parish town that had its population more than double in the recent U.S. Census.
The area trailed only the southern half of Youngsville in the number of homes built, data shows. That area, south of LA 92 and Iberia Street, had 78 new builds, up from the 44 a year ago.
The northern half of Youngsville had the most overall home sales with 197, which was down from the 224 a year ago. The mid-city section of Lafayette between Johnston and Cameron streets had 140 home sales, the second-highest amount of the parish’s 13 zones.