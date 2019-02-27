Lafayette-based LHC Group Inc. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $20.6 million, or 66 cents per share, compared to $18.4 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.
Fourth-quarter net service revenue increased to $509.8 million from $291.1 million a year earlier for the home health care and hospice company.
Net income attributable to common stockholders for 2018 increased to $63.6 million, or $2.29 per share, from $50.1 million, or $2.79 per share, for 2017. Net service revenue increased to $1.8 billion from $1.1 billion in 2017.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Keith G. Myers made note of the company's progress from its acquisition of Almost Family, growth from a partnership with LifePoint, a joint venture transaction with Unity Health and this week's larger-scale joint venture with Geisinger.
LHC announced an agreement Tuesday to acquire majority ownership in Geisinger Home Health and Hospice and AtlantiCare, a member of Geisinger in Atlantic County, N.J., and assume management responsibility. The joint venture agreement will be completed by April 1 for the Pennsylvania locations and June 1 for the New Jersey locations.