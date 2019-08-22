Shell Auger

Shell Oil Company's Auger was the first tension leg platform in the Gulf of Mexico in 1994. The 50,000 ton structure includes giant pontoons that attach to the sea bed via wire tendons, which allowed oil companies to go beyond the continental shelf. Auger sits in 2,800 feet of water, 210 miles southwest of New Orleans.

 Courtesy of Shell Oil

Oil and gas companies made $159.4 million in high bids Wednesday for federal leases in the Gulf of Mexico, down from sales in March and a year ago.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management says 29 companies bid on 144 tracts. That’s about 1% of the tracts offered.

The March sale drew $244.3 million in high bids on 227 tracts, and the one in August 2018 brought $178.1 million in bids on 144 tracts.

A news release said this year’s total high bids are the highest since 2015.

Agency statistics indicate totals of $419.2 million this year and $561.5 million in 2015. Totals were $174.5 million in 2016, $395.9 million in 2017 and $302.8 million last year.

In the decade preceding 2015, Gulf lease sales averaged $1.6 billion a year.

View comments