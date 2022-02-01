The local franchisees for Tropical Smoothie Café have bought property in Youngsville.

Franchisees BJ Crist and Gus Rezende bought the property at 1915 Chemin Metairie Road from Sugar Mill Pond Development for another location, land records show. The property, less than an acre, lies just south of the Mill Commons shopping center.

There is no timetable yet when the location will open, Crist said.

The group has three locations in Lafayette and another in Carencro with plans to build others near Johnston Street and E. Broussard Road, Scott, the Lake Charles area and the Houma/Thibodaux area, Crist said.

The expansion comes as Tropical Smoothie has emerged as one of the hotter brands in the country. It was ranked 10th by Entrepreneur magazine’s top 10 franchises for 2022 and has nearly 1,000 locations nationwide.