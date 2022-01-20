The Good Prblms Collective, consisting of students from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will hold its Pack the Moon event at 8 p.m. Friday at the Blue Moon Saloon, 215 E. Convent St.
Acts will from rap, hip-hop and R&B and feature acts White, whose stage name is G-Reg; Jake Ryan, Marvalus, Darionne Marie and Jinaki, and JMG and outside acts from Castaways and The Smoothcat and the 9th Life.
The event’s goal is to give students the ability to take their music-producing and creative skills into the world of live performance, he said.
“People enjoy having something from their city they can be proud of,” said Greg White.
White said he hopes that this can help grow the Lafayette live rap music scene, which is focused mostly on live rock performances and zydeco.
The members of the collective met at the UL ran record label, Ragin’ Records, White said. Members were using the studio to learn how to record and produce music but as time went on, they began working with each other to help create music.
Marquis Johnson, whose stage name is Marvalus and is creator of the collective, said he got into music production during his junior year as a graphic design major. He has been creating music since middle school, and when he discovered UL had a professional recording studio, he signed up immediately.
There he met the people that would comprise the collective, said Johnson.
White said he was inspired to create music in high school, were he performed in talent shows and pep rallies.
If the event ends up being successful, the collective plans on putting on more Lafayette shows and hopes to be able to do shows in other cities, said White.
“I never put a cap on my dreams,” White said. “As big as God allows it.”