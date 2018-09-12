Natural gas production in the Haynesville Shale formation, which spans much of northwest Louisiana, has reached its highest point since its peak in 2012.
Since bottoming out in 2016, production has gradually increased on the back of rising gas prices, according to a new report from the Energy Information Administration. Production in June 2018 reached 6.4 billion cubic feet per day, accounting for 8.5 percent of total U.S. dry natural gas production.
Activity in the Haynesville shale took a hit in recent years as producers turned to cheaper formations like the Marcellus, which is 4,000 to 8,500 feet deep. The Haynesville, by comparison, is 10,500 to 13,500 feet deep.
After peaking in 2012 at 7.4 billion cubic feet per day, production fell to less than half that level by 2016. In 2017, the Haynesville was the thid-largest producer of shale gas after the Appalachian production region, mainly in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, according to the EIA.
The rig count in the play has increased to at least 50 rigs operating each month so far in 2018, up from 20 in 2016.