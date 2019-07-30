A do-it-yourself home décor art studio will open in a space on West Pinhook Road Aug. 24.

Located in a 2,000-square-foot space at 1812 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 201, Hammer & Stain is the new business of veteran DIY shop owner Tammy Milam. She opened Painting with a Twist in Lafayette 10 years ago where she put on over 6,100 painting parties and projects, but after she sold the business two years ago, Milam said she kept wanting to get back into it and decided to open a new studio.

"I enjoyed it and people love the experience, so I said, 'Why not?,'" Milam said. "It's also great for the community as people can get in touch with the arts, especially the kids since they're not really teaching it as much in the schools, and adults love it to as it's BYOB."

Milam and her five employees will host DIY projects every evening in two-to-three hour classes. Customers can also come in during the day and work on their projects.

A grand opening will include an open-house-style party with face painting, food and drinks and mini-projects for both kids and adults to give interested parties an idea of the feel of working with the wood, Milam said. It will also feature a special DIY project.