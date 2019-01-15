Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Caddo: 251508, HA RA SU102; Gates 26-35 HC, Jan. 10, Greenwood-Waskom, Comstock Oil & Gas, 250' FSL & 857' FEL, SEC 23-T18N-16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 400' FEL, SEC 35-T18N-R16W.

Caddo: 251509, 251508, HA RA SU102; Gates 26-35 HC, Jan. 10, Greenwood-Waskom, Comstock Oil & Gas, 250' FSL & 874' FEL, SEC 23-T18N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1300' FEL, SEC 35-T18N-R16W.

DeSoto: 251505, RRBB Litton RA SU; Jan. 8, Red River-Bull Bayou, Perry Point, 1671' FEL & 880' FSL OF SEC 1-T11N-R11W.

DeSoto: 251506, HA RA SUD; Weyerhaeuser 20-29HC, Jan. 8, Belle Bower, Comstock Oil & Gas, 302' FSL & 954' FWL, SEC 17-T13N-R16W. PBHL: 550' FNL & 345' FWL, SEC 29-T13N-R16W.

DeSoto: 251507, HA RA SUD; Weyerhaeuser 20-29HC, Jan. 8, Belle Bower, Comstock Oil & Gas, 302' FSL & 971' FWL, SEC 17-T13N-16W. PBHL: 550' FNL & 1164' FWL, SEC 29-T13N-R16W.

Terrebonne: 251504, LL&E B, Jan. 7, Lake Hatch, Dimension Energy Co., N 01 D 14' 50" W 3530.88' THENCE N 88 D 45' 10" E-2124.24' FROM THE SW COR OF SEC 5. PBHL: S 01 D 05' 09" W 3221.87' FROM THE SURF IN SEC 5.

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

2238240
 Evangeline0138138
 Iberia286 88 
 Jefferson Davis254 56 
 Lafayette227 29
 St. Landry678 84 
 St. Martin48185
St. Mary 210212
Vermilion 3134137 

