Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Caddo: 251508, HA RA SU102; Gates 26-35 HC, Jan. 10, Greenwood-Waskom, Comstock Oil & Gas, 250' FSL & 857' FEL, SEC 23-T18N-16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 400' FEL, SEC 35-T18N-R16W.
Caddo: 251509, 251508, HA RA SU102; Gates 26-35 HC, Jan. 10, Greenwood-Waskom, Comstock Oil & Gas, 250' FSL & 874' FEL, SEC 23-T18N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1300' FEL, SEC 35-T18N-R16W.
DeSoto: 251505, RRBB Litton RA SU; Jan. 8, Red River-Bull Bayou, Perry Point, 1671' FEL & 880' FSL OF SEC 1-T11N-R11W.
DeSoto: 251506, HA RA SUD; Weyerhaeuser 20-29HC, Jan. 8, Belle Bower, Comstock Oil & Gas, 302' FSL & 954' FWL, SEC 17-T13N-R16W. PBHL: 550' FNL & 345' FWL, SEC 29-T13N-R16W.
DeSoto: 251507, HA RA SUD; Weyerhaeuser 20-29HC, Jan. 8, Belle Bower, Comstock Oil & Gas, 302' FSL & 971' FWL, SEC 17-T13N-16W. PBHL: 550' FNL & 1164' FWL, SEC 29-T13N-R16W.
Terrebonne: 251504, LL&E B, Jan. 7, Lake Hatch, Dimension Energy Co., N 01 D 14' 50" W 3530.88' THENCE N 88 D 45' 10" E-2124.24' FROM THE SW COR OF SEC 5. PBHL: S 01 D 05' 09" W 3221.87' FROM THE SURF IN SEC 5.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|2
|238
|240
|Evangeline
|0
|138
|138
|Iberia
|2
|86
|88
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|54
|56
|Lafayette
|2
|27
|29
|St. Landry
|6
|78
|84
|St. Martin
|4
|81
|85
|St. Mary
|2
|210
|212
|Vermilion
|3
|134
|137
Acadiana Business Today: Former Knight Oil employees form new group of oilfield businesses; Former Broussard chamber leader takes position at city hall
Former employees of the bankrupt Knight Oil Tools are forming a new group of oilfield services businesses, with construction of a new corporat…
Broussard Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Jeremy Hidalgo was recently named chief operating officer position for the City of Broussard.
First came the hometown shout-outs from President Donald Trump — to the “exciting” New Orleans Saints, to Drew Brees, who “is one hell of a qu…
Longtime Lafayette pizza spot La Pizzeria is under new management, but the new owners promise the same pizza along with new additions to the menu.
New Orleans-based Furniture Mart will open its 10th location in the old Brown's Furniture location, 3330 Johnston St., on Feb. 23.
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location