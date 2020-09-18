C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates LLC has named Kathryn Fenstermaker as corporate communications leader and Keith Boeneke as environmental operations leader.

Fenstermaker, whose grandfather started the company in 1950, began working in 2016 with clients and assisting in the development of GIS mapping software and as a business development consultant promoting company services. She is now responsible for branding and marketing, special events coordination, advertising and public relations for the firm. She holds a bachelor's degree in French from Millsaps College, with a focus on writing and communications skills. She obtained her teaching certification from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and taught French for three years in the Lafayette Parish Public School System.

Boeneke has spent 28 years in project management, environmental services and business management and had worked at CB&I Inc., formerly Shaw Environmental & Infrastructure Inc. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and bachelor’s degree in environmental science from LSU.

The Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants has elected as board chair Jay Montalbano, a partner with Hannis T. Bourgeois LLP in Baton Rouge. He has been a board member since 2016 and is a past president of the association's Baton Rouge chapter.

Other officers elected are Chair-elect Gary Dressler, of Metairie, an associate director with Postlethwaite & Netterville's tax services group, and Treasurer Seth Norris, of Ville Platte, chief financial officer of Cottonport Bank and owner of Norris CPA LLC. Immediate-Past Chair is Jason MacMorran, a director with Postlethwaite & Netterville's consulting services group in Baton Rouge who leads the firm's litigation niche.

Board members-at-large from the area are Kenneth Champagne, Baton Rouge, a senior vice president with the premium finance business unit of Confie; Greg Booth, Metairie, a director in the Postlethwaite & Netterville tax services group; John "Bryan" Ehricht, Hammond, an associate director with James, Lambert, Riggs and Associates Inc.; and Anthony Rutledge, Covington, a senior manager in audit and assurance services with LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors.