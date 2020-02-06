LADE Cosmetic Studio has opened its doors in the historic former InStyle Shoes building in downtown Abbeville.

Located at 119 Concord St., the studio, which focuses on permanent cosmetics and lash extension, will use its proximity to Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Magdalen Place and the variety of other churches in the area to cater to bridal parties and help with preparations for the special day.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I also started Acadiana Glam Squad, an on-location makeup service," owner Natalie Arabie said. "I was traveling a lot to different cities around Acadiana doing weddings and special events, but I always wanted to open a studio to do makeup out of."

The studio opened Friday with one employee, but Arabie said she plans to hire on five more people to staff the studio as she expands later this year.

The 1,750-square-foot space is considered a historic building and was recently restored and featured as part of Vermilion Economic Development Alliance's Destination Downtown event, a showcase of available commercial buildings in an open-house format to help revitalize Abbeville's downtown.

“When we hosted our downtown open house last year, our hope was that someone would invest the time and sweat equity to bring this gorgeous property back into commerce. We are very excited to work with Natalie to ensure her business is successful,” said Anne Falgout, executive director of the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance.