The owner of the Lafayette-area Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux locations and the Broussard movie theater will open 30 MOD Super Fast Pizza restaurants across the Gulf South, including south Louisiana.
The fast-growing Seattle-based pizza chain announced the deal last week with DBMC Restaurants, operated by Baton Rouge-based Morrison Companies CEO Shane Morrison. The first restaurant to open will be in south Louisiana next year, but no specifics were announced.
Other locations will be in Mississippi and Tennessee.
“We’ve been following the MOD story over the past several years and couldn’t be more excited to bring this incredible brand to the southern U.S.,” DBMC president and COO Jason Gisclair said. “MOD’s commitment to being the leader in the fast casual pizza category, coupled with a strong focus on their people and the communities they serve, has impressed us as we’ve watched their growth.”
Founded in 2008 by entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson, MOD is the pioneer of the fast casual pizza sector, offering individual artisan-style pizzas and salads on demand with any combination of toppings for one flat price. Pizzas are made as quickly as three minutes thanks to ovens operating at 800 degrees.
MOD has 490 locations in the U.S. and Canada with plans for continued expansion, company officials said.