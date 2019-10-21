Vince Hayward - Camellia Beans, on Discover Lafayette podcast from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
Vince Hayward is CEO of the L.H. Hayward Co., a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a hands-on manager of the company that produces Camellia Beans.
Hayward talked about that and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
The family business began in 1850 when his great-great-great-grandfather, Sawyer Hayward, relocated from Bermuda to New Orleans. A vibrant shipping port, New Orleans offered the family the opportunity to expand their trade capacity for sales of cotton and other dry goods.
It was in the Caribbean Islands and the West Indies that Hayward first learned about beans and gained a fondness for them. He brought that knowledge to the U.S. and also began selling beans, along with other goods, in bulk.
In 1923, the company was formally organized and named Camellia after the favorite flower of the wife of L.H. Hayward, Jr. The Haywards supplied wholesale beans and other foods to local corner grocery stores and restaurants; over the years, their business focus narrowed to the distribution of beans.
Around 1940, when supermarkets were first opening, William Gordon Hayward began packaging beans in small bags to sale directly to consumers. As people had access to transportation and were moving to the suburbs, consumer sales of the individual beans took off.
Today, Camellia sells 19 varieties of beans and packages 80,000-100,000 pounds of beans packaged every day at its Elmwood plant.
