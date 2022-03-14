D.R. Horton has built more than 1,700 homes in more than two dozen neighborhoods in Lafayette Parish since 2009, according to local land records.
Many of those homes are located in popular developments, such as the Village of River Ranch in Lafayette, Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville and Couret Farms near Carencro. There are also multiple neighborhoods across the parish entirely constructed by D.R. Horton.
The national construction company is the subject of what several Louisiana attorneys hope will become a class action lawsuit against D.R. Horton and one of its subcontractors. Together, the attorneys allege that homes built by D.R. Horton after 2012 were not constructed to withstand "normal and typical Louisiana weather."
Ten south Louisiana attorneys sued D.R. Horton and Bell Mechanical Services in state court last week on behalf of a Youngsville family and thousands of other homeowners in Louisiana. The attorneys, who filed the lawsuit March 8 in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, have asked for a judge to rule on whether the case may proceed as a class action lawsuit.
D.R. Horton and subcontractor Bell Mechanical Services allegedly "conspired together to intentionally mislead" Alicia and West Dixon, of Youngsville, and other homebuyers in a "scheme of fraud and racketeering" while installing and repairing HVAC systems in the new homes, the attorneys said.
The lawsuit alleges that the Dixons' home was constructed with improper attic ventilation and an improper air-conditioning system that created a negative pressure environment in the home, which draws warm, moist air inside.
D.R. Horton, which is known as "America's builder," has constructed homes in several Lafayette Parish neighborhoods. Among those include:
- Acadian Lakes, Duson
- Bayou Tortue Manor, Broussard
- Belle Maison, Youngsville
- Belle View, Lafayette
- Cedar Creek, Lafayette
- Centennial Village, Lafayette
- Congress West, Lafayette
- Country Lakes, Rayne
- Couret Farms, Lafayette
- Emerald Lake, Scott
- Envie, Carencro
- Fairgrounds North, Lafayette
- Fieldview, Carencro
- Grand Oaks, Lafayette
- Laurel Grove, Youngsville
- North Pointe, Lafayette
- Northwood, Lafayette
- Oak Springs, Carencro
- Sugar Mill Pond, Youngsville
- Sugar Ridge, Youngsville
- Sunset Terrace, Sunset
- Trinity Court, Lafayette
- Verot Park, Youngsville
- Village of River Ranch, Lafayette
- Villas at Chateau Mirage, Lafayette
- Woodlands Cove, Lafayette
The Dixons' home is located in Youngsville's Sugar Ridge subdivision.
Two additional lawsuits against D.R. Horton originated in the same neighborhood. Those state cases, which make similar accusations against D.R. Horton, are currently working through the Lafayette Parish court system.
Residents of that neighborhood have long complained about the builder's construction quality. The Youngsville City Council even temporarily halted new construction permits for D.R. Horton in 2014 as a result of those complaints. The council reinstated permits soon afterward, saying a probe showed the construction company was building homes that were up to the city's codes.
The 10 attorneys who filed the lawsuit against D.R. Horton and Bell Mechanical last week include Lafayette attorneys Lance Beal, Alan Haney and Yul Lorio; Baton Rouge attorneys Lewis Unglesby, Lance Unglesby, Jordan Bollinger, Adrian Simm Jr. and Jamie Gontareck; and Denham Springs attorneys Calvin Fayard Jr. and D. Blayne Honeycutt.
In addition to the Dixons, attorneys say plaintiffs in the case include those who purchased a new home constructed and sold by D.R. Horton between Jan. 1, 2013, to present day who have experienced problems with mold or mildew growth and damage to their homes.
Construction information is typically found in the legal documents signed on the day of closing when purchasing a home.
Lafayette Parish residents who are unable to locate that information can also contact the Clerk of Court's office. Call 337-291-6300 for land records, or view documents in person at 800 South Buchanan St. Records are also available online for a fee at lpclerk.com/onlinerecords.cfm.
Those who believe they might qualify as a plaintiff in the lawsuit can reach out to Beal's office at 337-991-6263 to learn more.