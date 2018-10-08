State Sen. Fred Mills has been a driving force behind the medical marijuana push in Louisiana.
Mills, whose district covering portions of Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Landry and Vermilion parishes, met with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. He serves as chair of the Senate health and welfare committee along with numerous other committee assignments.
Mills is also president and CEO of Farmers Merchants Bank & Trust, a licensed pharmacist and owner of Cashway Pharmacy in Parks. He is also well-known for his humorous pharmacy ads depicting the infamous “Taunte Pills.”
As a legislator who previously served in the House of Representatives, Mills is also known for taking on tough issues at the legislature as well as for his generous and kind spirit.
