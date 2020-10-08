When Kayla Simon and Kayla Blanchard spotted Jim Cantore in Breaux Bridge at daybreak, they couldn't decide whether or not to approach him.
The friends and business partners ultimately agreed they should introduce themselves to The Weather Channel meteorologist. After all, they consider it fate they were even downtown at 6 a.m. Thursday. They were only there to hit the gym at 4:30 a.m. instead of their usual 8 a.m. class so they could prepare for Hurricane Delta's arrival.
"We just walked right up and said, 'OK, if you're here that means the weather's really coming here,'" Simon said.
"Yeah, we asked him to leave right away," Blanchard added with a laugh. "We were like, 'It's great you're here, but you've got to go now.'"
Cantore is no stranger to Louisiana, especially this year, and he's also well aware of the running joke that his presence is about as unwelcome as the tropical storms themselves.
He asked "Where is the love?" in a social media post this week in response to a New Orleans road sign that read, "Jim Cantore, Stay Home!"
Simon and Blanchard offered Cantore and his team bottled water as they worked. They also fetched an order of boudin-stuffed beignets from downtown Breaux Bridge restaurant, Tante Marie.
"One of the production crew members, Steve, was eating them like right away," Blanchard said. "And Jim was still on air, and he was like, 'Hey! At least don't eat it on all the other ones. At least get your own plate.'"
At one point, Cantore said "mangiare" — the Italian word for "to eat" — which Simon and Blanchard mistakenly thought was his attempt at pronouncing the French equivalent, "manger."
"We were correcting Jim," Simon said. "We told him it was fine he was making an effort since he was here, but it's actually manger."
Simon and Blanchard, who own a marketing company called KSquared Creative, said Cantore had a good sense of humor and was patient with fans who asked to take selfies with him as he worked.
"He was cool," Blanchard said. "I mean, he was just trying to do his job and everyone kept interrupting him and taking selfies, but he didn't mind. He wasn't rude to anyone."
Ray Cloutier, director of Tante Marie, said she was thrilled when she found out Cantore and his team had tried her restaurant's food.
"Are you kidding me?" she asked. "Are you kidding me? Jim Cantore? To see him eating our boudin beignets? I was tickled pink. You always say if you see Jim Cantore, you just leave. Well, not this time. He can stay. He's a cutie pie. My husband was probably very happy that I wasn't at the restaurant when he came by."