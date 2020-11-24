Anita Levy, board chair for The Levy Cancer Foundation in Vermilion Parish since 2015, will be honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards next month.

Levy is among 10 women who will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on the United Way of Acadiana’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

The foundation, named for her parents, Irvin and Josephine Levy, who died from cancer, was established in 2013 to collaborate with Abbeville General Hospital to assure residents that seeking treatment for cancer was a realistic option. Each year the foundation honors two breast cancer survivors who are presented a glass “Courage Award” in honor of their struggles with cancer and also get a night of dinner and dancing with their guests, as well as door prizes and a silent auction in which all items are all donated to the foundation by local vendors in the parish.

In 1995 Levy became a participant with Boston University School of Medicine’s The Black Women’s Health Study, a long-term observational study to investigate the health problems of Black women over a long period of time in an attempt to improve their health. She is one of 64,500 Black women ages 21-69 from across the country enrolled with the program.

Levy is also on the board at Abbeville General Hospital, president of the Vermilion Parish Council on Aging, past parish council president at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church and current vice president of the Ladies Altar Society, eucharistic minister, sacristan, and lector and serves on several other boards.

She was the 2012 recipient of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. award from St. Theresa for outstanding service to church and community; 2017 recipient of the Bishop Service Award for the Diocese of Lafayette and the 2019 recipient of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Award and parade grand marshal.