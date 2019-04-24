The first grocery store is expected to open in downtown Lafayette this fall, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
Handy Stop Market & Café, 444 Jefferson St., will be the first to open amid the 202 planned residential units for downtown and the 200 new jobs that Waitr will employ in the Lemoine Building.
Owner Bradley Cruice, founder of Healthy Acadiana and board member of the Acadiana Food Alliance, is the son of a grocery store owner.
“I grew up in the grocery business,” Cruice said. “My father started with one store in New Orleans and expanded to three. My earliest memories as a child are standing on stacked milk crates bagging groceries in the store. It’s in my blood.”
Residential construction has begun on two projects downtown – the 30-unit Buchanan Heights Townhomes at 305 W. Second St. and the 24-unit Vermilion Lofts at 436 E. Vermilion St. Another 68 are planned for the old federal courthouse on Jefferson Street, and 70 are planned for a development on Monroe Street.
The jobs and residents downtown will create a demand for a market, said Anita Begnaud, Downtown Development Authority CEO.
“Amidst announcements of 200-plus residential units being developed in the Downtown District, conversations about a grocery store to service current and new residents, as well as the 6,000-plus employees who travel in and out of the district every day, have reached a new level of interest and importance,” she said.
“We are excited to welcome Handy Stop Market & Cafe to Downtown Lafayette to provide fresh produce and items right here in the heart of our city.”
Handy Stop will offer produce, meats and dairy products along with general merchandise. It will also offer prepared meals, a salad bar, flowers and other items.