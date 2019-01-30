Magnolia Estates, located at 1511 Dulles Drive in Scott, will hold a grand opening at 11:30 a.m. Thursday for its expansion of Camelot Rehabilitation at Magnolia Park.

The 28,000-square-foot expansion adds a post-acute transitional care and therapy center with 40 private bedrooms, a lobby, several gathering areas and a large dining area. The new facility's focus is on the rehabilitation and therapy for seniors after injury, surgery or illness after leaving the hospital.

It will also include certified therapists who specialize in physical, speech and occupational therapy along with a therapy gym, a dining room and quiet areas such as sofas for reading, large porches and gardens.