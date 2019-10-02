The owners of Levena Paintball Center in Duson will open a 1,100-square foot store at 2100 Verot School Road in Lafayette in the Bridge Plaza Shopping Center Nov. 13.

Co-owner Laura Parcells, who owns the store and the paintball center with her husband, Damien, said they decided to open Levena Action Sports after owning the paintball center in Duson for over eight years because they love paintball and have been wanting to open up a dedicated store for some time.

"We're so excited about paintball and we want to grow the sport and I'm glad we'll finally be able to do this," she said. "I think the people in Lafayette will love it."

The store caters mostly to paintball and skateboarding aficionados, selling paintball rifles, paintballs, air refills, masks and other equipment from beginner to advanced. Parcells said they will have children's sized equipment and low-impact paintball guns.

Levena will also carry items for skateboarders and will assemble customized boards. They will also carry one-wheeled electric skateboards.