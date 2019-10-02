The owners of Levena Paintball Center in Duson will open a 1,100-square foot store at 2100 Verot School Road in Lafayette in the Bridge Plaza Shopping Center Nov. 13.
Co-owner Laura Parcells, who owns the store and the paintball center with her husband, Damien, said they decided to open Levena Action Sports after owning the paintball center in Duson for over eight years because they love paintball and have been wanting to open up a dedicated store for some time.
"We're so excited about paintball and we want to grow the sport and I'm glad we'll finally be able to do this," she said. "I think the people in Lafayette will love it."
The store caters mostly to paintball and skateboarding aficionados, selling paintball rifles, paintballs, air refills, masks and other equipment from beginner to advanced. Parcells said they will have children's sized equipment and low-impact paintball guns.
Levena will also carry items for skateboarders and will assemble customized boards. They will also carry one-wheeled electric skateboards.
Acadiana Business Today: Fall isn't far! Much of Louisiana experienced record heat in September, but relief appears on the way; Medicare cuts payment to 67 of 84 Louisiana hospitals for readmitting patients
Fall isn't far! Much of Louisiana experienced record heat in September, but relief appears on the way
It’s hot in the sun. It’s hot in the shade. It’s hot all day.
A federal program aimed at reducing hospital readmission rates has resulted in lower Medicare payments for over 2,500 hospitals across the cou…
Hugg & Hall picking up Toyota Material Handling territory in Louisiana in exchange with Scott Equipment
Scott Equipment Co. LLC is transferring its Toyota Material Handling territory in Louisiana to Hugg & Hall in exchange for Hugg & Hall…
The owners of Levena Paintball Center in Duson will open a 1,100-square foot store at 2100 Verot School Road in Lafayette in the Bridge Plaza …
Just three years after opening its Oil Center location, Aspire Behavioral Health Center expanded to a second location at 3305 W. Pinhook Road.
Cross Culture: Latin Music Festival this weekend downtown can show just how diverse Lafayette really is
From downtown parks and stages to the Acadiana Center for the Arts, to Girard Park and even the Horse Farm, there was a time when the Latin Mu…