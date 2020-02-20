Discover Lafayette - Paul Kieu, Freelance Photojournalist from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

The son of Vietnam War refugees, local photographer Paul Kieu had always wanted to attend law school.

That career remains on hold, but instead Kieu has had a photography career that captures the essence of the moment. He specializing in editorial, commercial, music and event photography in a career that began after graduating from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2012.

Kieu spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

Keiu's work has appeared Washington Post, USA Today, NBC News and The Atlantic. Working with partners in Clandestine Collective, he and his friends host pop-up events around downtown Lafayette which have included film screenings, live music and comedy events.

Capturing the joie de vivre of Lafayette, their Facebook sites states, “We see the potential for growth in alternative forms of entertainment throughout the city while also aiming to pay homage and incorporate the cultural identity and mischief that make our hometown so special.”

Their most recent celebration ringing in the new year was Last Night NYE: Return of the Roaring 20’s.