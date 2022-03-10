South Louisiana Community College envisions a late-spring start to a short-term course in plumbing, a hands-on learning experience that, if pursued successfully, may lead to an apprenticeship in that trade.
“A quality plumbing course that prepares someone for the exam and apprenticeship program creates a very bright career pathway for our students,” Joseph Trahan, program manager for construction trades in SLCC’s Workforce and Economic Division, said.
The course will include five months of training — 500 hours in all — at the New Iberia campus. The course will be offered Monday through Thursday, 5-10 p.m., and successful students can earn several certificates. They’ll also prepare for the exam that’s required to enter the Acadiana Plumbers Association apprenticeship program.
The course costs $7,000. Students will receive tools and books, which they can take with them.
In an issued statement, SLCC said the course was created because of a growing need for plumbers in the region. The U.S. Department of Labor said there will be a 5% increase in job opportunities for plumbers over the next decade.
Nancy Roy, SLCC director of client relations and student recruitment for short-term programs, said students will likely come from throughout the institution’s eight-parish region. She said this is SLCC’s first plumbing course offered since the Louisiana Community and Technical College System formed.
Trahan, a former Iberia Parish high school teacher who joined SLCC in 2018, has overseen setup of the plumbing classroom, which will probably accept up to 15 students for the first class. About 40 people have inquired about the course since SLCC announced in early March that it was forming this class. Trahan said interest might support a second, afternoon class.
Trahan said applicants don’t need to have a specific skill set to tackle the course.
“Anybody can become a plumber if they apply themselves,” he said. “That’s true of any construction trade. You have to have the drive to get it.”
Trahan, a native of Kaplan, said his own background in the building trades was launched when he followed around his family members. His father did remodeling; his uncles were master carpenters and master electricians.
“I did the grunt work for them,” he said. “You learn.”
He said he always had “a job and a job after my job,” which included “flipping houses.”
But many young people shy away from hands-on construction or building trades, convinced that college and four-year degrees are preferable to working with their hands. But those in the trades – even apprentices – can earn a living wage and more.
Trahan said students in SLCC’s building trades program have ranged from 17 to 70. He said a growing number of women have attended building trades classes, he said.
He said since he arrived, SLCC has created a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning lab in New Iberia which was built mostly with donated materials and his own labor and the labor of an instructor. The plumbing lab, too, will be mostly achieved by donations and internal labor.
Most of the equipment, he said, remained in boxes this week with the expectation that the students will set it up. “Hands on” starts with the students’ first day.
SLCC created the Workforce and Economic Development division in 2015 to offer continuing education courses, leisure learning programs and customized training for businesses. Its focus is providing short-term training programs to prepare residents to meet the demands of area businesses.
For more information, email workforce@solacc.edu.