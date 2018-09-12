A Lafayette development company behind the E’lan Subdivision are moving forward on another project off E. Broussard Road.
MPW Properties released plans for phase 2 of The Hamlet subdivision, located off Cue Road near E. Broussard Road. The upscale development will feature 19 lots on 11 acres, real estate agent Amel Kates said, and will be located near Westminster Christian Academy.
The development will follow the construction of the roundabout at Kaliste Saloom Road and Broussard Road and the extension of Kaliste Saloom to Cue Road. Plans call for residential development west of Cue Road and space for commercial development near the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Cue Road.
Acadiana business today: Lafayette only Louisiana metro area to lose jobs in July over the year; Groups planning Leadership Lafayette 2019
The Lafayette region lost 500 jobs in July compared to the year before, the only one of Louisiana's seven metro areas to see a yearly drop in …
With the opening of applications for the 2019 class of Leadership Lafayette, One Acadiana and the Leadership Institute of Acadiana held its fi…
A Lafayette development company behind the E’lan Subdivision are moving forward on another project off E. Broussard Road.
Lafayette Habitat for Humanity will host a home dedication in honor of the White family purchasing their new home in east Lafayette off Pinhoo…
Local hair stylists to compete in Battle of the Salons Saturday with proceeds benefiting veterans group
The annual Battle of the Salons has had numerous themes over the years, but this Saturday stylists from around Lafayette will have to make the…
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is expected to showcase three new iPhones on Wednesday, including its biggest and most expensive model yet, as the compa…