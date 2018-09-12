A Lafayette development company behind the E’lan Subdivision are moving forward on another project off E. Broussard Road.

MPW Properties released plans for phase 2 of The Hamlet subdivision, located off Cue Road near E. Broussard Road. The upscale development will feature 19 lots on 11 acres, real estate agent Amel Kates said, and will be located near Westminster Christian Academy.

The development will follow the construction of the roundabout at Kaliste Saloom Road and Broussard Road and the extension of Kaliste Saloom to Cue Road. Plans call for residential development west of Cue Road and space for commercial development near the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Cue Road.