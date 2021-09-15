Beacon Community Connections will hold the third annual South Louisiana Community Health Summit at 8-11:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St.
This year’s event will focus on social detriments of health, including how a person lives, works and plays will impact their overall health. Other factors include economic stability, access to education and health care, neighborhood environment and community context, said Holly Howat, Beacon’s executive director.
“This is an important time of growth for our community as the past year has brought our overall health and wellbeing to the forefront for discussion” said Dr. Holly Howat, Executive Director for Beacon Community Connections. “We are excited for the opportunity to have these types of important conversations with our regions’ leaders which help us understand how to better plan for our future.” Continuing education credits will also be available for social workers, licensed professional counselors, and nurses.
Christiaan Mader with The Current will be the host. A list of speakers is available at lahealthsummit.com/speakers.