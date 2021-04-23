New commercial
OFFICE BUILDING: 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette; Lafayette Central Park Inc., owner; description, Moncus Park; Greg Bloss, applicant; Cangelosi Ward Inc., contractor; $4,030,000.
OTHER: 143 Le Medecin Road, Carencro; Acadiana Animal Aid Transport, owner; Matthew Phillips, applicant; Master Builders and Specialists, contractor; $173,790.
MEDICAL: 1122 S. Bernard Road, Broussard; Ochsner Lafayette General, applicant; $2,735,467.
Commercial additions, alterations
MEDICAL OFFICE: 204 Crescent Ranch Blvd., Lafayette; Workman Management Group LLC, owner; description, Heartland Dental tenant improvements; Hill Foley Rossi & Associates LLC, applicant and architect; Jacobs Group Inc., contractor; $790,000.
OTHER: S. Buchanan at W. Grant; LPTFA parking and amenity area improvements; Joseph Marino, applicant; JC Construction LLC, contractor; $881,965.
SELF STORAGE: 400 E. Broussard Road, Lafayette; Carl Vincent, owner; description, Anytime Self Storage; A&J Superior Construction, applicant and contractor; $300,000.
OTHER: 412 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Michele Ezell, owner and applicant; description, parklet; self, contractor; $4,000.
ACCESSORY BUILDING: 104 Felicie Drive, Lafayette; Johanna Cole Pham, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $11,500.
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 4021 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Champion Real Estate Services, owner; Lafayette Plaza Building Remington, applicant; RS Bernard & Associates, contractor; $423,000.
HOTEL/MOTEL: 2032 N.E. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Servio Capital, owner; description, reroof and fence; C M Combs Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $252,000.
CHURCH: 518 Roselawn Blvd., Lafayette; Grace Presbyterian, owner and applicant; description, roof repair; Crest Exteriors Louisiana LLC, contractor; $250,600.
OTHER: 1702 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette; Errit Joseph Gallien, owner; description, Jamhour Laundromat; Madhat Jamhour, applicant; self, contractor; $42,500.
OFFICE BUILDING: 1904 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Clyde Randolph, owner; description, reroof; Reliant Roofing, applicant and contractor; $29,650.
New houses
115 Gouaux Road, Lafayette; James L. Grimmett II; $409,500.
128 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $229,500.
1529 Guilliot Road, Youngsville; Kishbaugh Construction Inc.; $250,000.
212 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; EJ Rock Construction; $297,000.
102 Hedgeworth Court, Lafayette Parish; Custom Mill Work; $405,000.
201 Rendon Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Habitat for Humanity; $139,500.
303 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $297,000.
107 Timber Hollow Lane, Lafayette; West Construction LLC; $346,500.
209 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.
207 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,000.
205 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
203 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.
221 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
219 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $252,000.
217 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $146,400.
214 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
216 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $279,000.
220 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
201 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $225,000.
403 Manor House Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $211,500.
100 Sabine Drive, Carencro; Reliance Real Estate Group LLC; $189,000.
101 Cricketwood Drive, Carencro; Reliance Real Estate Group LLC; $193,500.
214 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; EJ Rock Construction; $297,000.
521 S. Magnolia St., Lafayette; Lafayette Habitat for Humanity; $139,500.
104 Amber Pond Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $288,000.
116 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $436,500.
218 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.
401 Lagneaux Road, Duson; Kevin and Nicole Leblanc; $342,000.
210 Maple Branch St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $288,000.
803 Deer Meadow Blvd., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $203,560.