The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce named its business person of the year and honored others during its annual Banquet and Awards ceremony last week at the Grand Opera House of the South in Crowley.
Eddie and Ann Palmer, owner of Antiques on the Avenue in Rayne, were named Business Person of the Year, while Crowley resident Louise Morrow was named Humanitarian of the Year.
The chamber also recognized seven Outstanding Young Citizens: Madison Sittig of Iota High School, Leah Colson of Rayne High School, Grace Bernard of Notre Dame, Gabrielle Morvant of Church Point High School, Erica Roy of Midland High School, Donald Doucet of Crowley High School and Christina Brown of Northside Christian.