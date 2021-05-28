JD Bank has promoted Jimmy LeBlanc to executive vice president-chief commercial banking officer, managing commercial relationship activities and the commercial lending and treasury management departments.
LeBlanc was senior vice president regional manager for JD Bank’s northeast market and also served as manager of the Ville Platte office. He has over 30 years of banking experience in Evangeline Parish and the surrounding area and joined JD Bank in 2012 with the acquisition of Guaranty Bank. He earned his bachelor’s degree from LSU in Baton Rouge and is a graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking.