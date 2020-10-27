The Di Jerk Stop in downtown Lafayette will close at the end of the week and possibly move to a new location.

Owners said in a Facebook post late Monday that they were leaving its spot in the Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., due to a dispute with the property owner.

“It is with great regret that we announce the closure of the Di Jerk Stop at the Wurst Biergarten,” the post read. “We are determined to continue offering our services to Lafayette and will keep you all updated as to our future plans.”

Operated by Jamaican owners Bobby Marshall and Merick Chambers and their families since last fall, it offers Jamaican cuisine, tropical twists on more common items like coconut cinnamon rolls and some branded merchandise.

The business began in Eunice in 2016 before moving to Youngsville in 2017 as Da Jerk Shop, but that location was forced to close. They opened the downtown Lafayette location after spending two years raising money for this new venture.