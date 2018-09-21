Lafayette General Foundation named eight winners of the Mayci Breaux Scholarship Fund in an announcement Friday.
Winners include Nikki Chauvin, Lauryn Laughlin, Shavonne Lewis, Hannah Mizzi, Chelsea Nowell, Taylor Thibodeaux, Kameron Landry and Catherine Shaw. All recipients will attend LSU-Eunice expect for Landry and Shaw, who will attend Northwestern State University. Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The scholarship honors Breaux, one of two people killed in the Grand Theatre shooting of 2015. It is awarded to local high school students enrolled in a radiologic technology program at a Louisiana institution who have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.
Foundation officials will hand out the awards at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the front lobby of Lafayette General Medical Center, 1214 Coolidge Blvd.
“The scholarship has allowed us to build a legacy that will go on for many years and provide students with the financial assistance to complete the education that Mayci could not," foundation director Nancy Broadhurst said. "She will live on through the scholarship recipients and the communities served."