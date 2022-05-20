The Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette has been sold for $6.3 million.
Alexandria-based D’Argent Companies bought the 45,000-square-foot center from the Whittington Family Partnership LLC of Lafayette, land records show.
The center is home to a number of independent business, including Ema’s Café and Bailey’s Seafood & Grill. The location near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Johnston Street made it an attractive purchase, said Justin Giallonardo, president of real estate for D’Argent.
It currently has two vacancies that, he said, have drawn interest from national tenants.
“We know this location has and will withstand the test of time as a first-class shopping center simply because if its proximity to just about everything,” he said.
The company, which owns commercial properties in Baton Rouge, Alexandria and Oklahoma, is looking to buy another shopping center in the $5 million price range anywhere in Louisiana before years end, Giallonardo said.
Whittington Family Partnership also owns properties nearby, including the Hobby Building at 5622 Johnston St., records show.
It’s the second major purchase for D’Argent Companies in recent weeks after it bought the Central Plaza Shopping Center in Baton Rouge.