New commercial
RESTAURANT: 3145 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Francisco Fernandez, owner; description, Hacienda Real; Francisco Fernandez, applicant; Timeline Builders LLC, contractor; $1.9 million.
GENERAL RETAIL: 5611 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Ambassador Oaks LLC, owner; description, American Factory Direct New Furniture Showroom; Crump Wilson Architects LLC, applicant; Kent Design Build Inc., contractor; $3,806,840.
Commercial additions/alterations
OFFICE BUILDING: 500 Settlers Trace Blvd., No. 12, Lafayette; MPW Properties, owner; Charles Schwab Lafayette, applicant; Mid America Contracting Inc. of Illinois, contractor; $211,000.
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 144 Banks Ave., Lafayette; Bruce Larrivier, owner; description, Reskinning Building; Fremin General Contractors LLC, contractor; $38,145.
HOSPITAL: 1214 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Lafayette General Medical Center, owner; description, war room relocation; MBSB Group, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $358,982.
New houses
614 13th St., Lafayette; Savoski Scott; $117,000.
101 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $171,000.
105 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.
404 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
204 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $184,000.
301 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.
106 Vineyard Row, Lafayette; Buzz Thomson Residential Construction Inc.; $450,500.
301 Keelingwood Lane, Lafayette; Ray Built Quality Homes LLC; $229,500.
207 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.
209 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.
211 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
213 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $283,500.
215 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $252,000.
406 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
105 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $283,500.
221 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $247,500.
127 Grandview Terrace Drive, Youngsville; Kishbaugh Construction Inc.; $346,500.
94 Jyro Lane, Carencro; HLP Builders Inc.; $234,000.
208 Redfern St., Lafayette; Legacy Contracting Services LLC; $292,500.
102 Beauchamp Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $234,000.
311 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $319,500.
214 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $171,000.
627 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; LRZ3 Properties LLC; $282,988.
102 Fallow Lane, Broussard; Blue wing Builders LLC; $451,330.
