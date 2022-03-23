Filming for the movie “57 Seconds” that will be filmed in Lafayette and star Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman will begin April 11 and is expected to last five weeks.
The time-travel thriller, which is based on the story "Fallen Angel" by E.C. Tubbs, will also feature Josh Hutcherson from The Hunger Games and is a production of Curmudgeon Films, which has shot more than 20 movies in the Acadiana region since 2008.
The production’s estimated spend in Lafayette will be $8.5 million, with $2.7 million going toward Louisiana resident payroll, officials with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority announced.
The production will create an estimated 500 jobs and also result in 2,750 room nights in local hotels, a production crew per diem $226,800 that could be spent locally, $108,000 in local catering and craft services and over $1 million in local purchases and rentals of goods and services.
“The film focuses on how technology requires us to consider questions of ethics and morality,” Curmudgeon president Griff Furst said. “Today we have tools at our fingertips that allow us to respond to events at the moment — short circuiting our time to be thoughtful, cool down and consider consequences. 57 Seconds examines how emotions of love, greed, faith and revenge influence the innate human desire to solve things quickly via technology. I am truly looking forward to getting on set with our talented team to create something special, all in Acadiana.”
Louisiana remains a top destination for dozens of major film and television productions, and Lafayette been the site for filming mid-sized productions for the Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and SyFy. In 2010, the Disney movie "Secretariat" filmed at the old Evangeline Downs, Blackham Coliseum and other locations in Lafayette Parish and Acadiana.
In 2020 Curmudgeon Films shot two films, "Sinfidelity" and "Stolen in Plain Sight", in Lafayette. Furst has taken advantage of the state's motion picture tax credit program, which gives producers credit for a list of things like hiring Louisiana actors.
The LPTFA board in February approved a $1.75 million tax credit advance for the film, said LPTFA program director Rebekke Miller, program coordinator.
Lafayette is home to talented crew, actors, artists, and service providers who can easily adapt to meet different productions’ needs. Additionally, the region’s picturesque outdoor landscapes, historic properties, modern architecture and mild weather add to the region’s attractiveness.
“Again, Lafayette has demonstrated that our community is a competitive location to do business, particularly for creative economy industries such as film production,” LEDA president and CEO Mandi D. Mitchell said. “I am especially excited about the impact to our local economy during filming and post-production and the potential to grow our local talent pool for future production opportunities.”
Curmudgeon Films has shot over 20 movies in the region since 2008.
“It’s great to see the film industry coming back to our area with a larger budget picture,” said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. “In addition to the direct hotel room nights generated by a production of this magnitude, there will be a tremendous trickledown effect for the economy and great buzz created by having the well-known cast members in town.”
Staff Writer Claire Taylor contributed to this report.