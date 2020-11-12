Belle Realty has completed a renovation of its On the Boulevard Center, 101 Arnould Blvd., and will hold three ribbon-cutting ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. today for in the shopping center.
The renovation includes a new energy conservative roof, an updated color scheme, new landscaping and exterior light fixtures, new parking lot lighting and striping, according to an announcement from One Acadiana. The shopping center also features Wi-Fi and bike racks for customers.
Ribbon-cuttings will be held for the shopping center and businesses The Pink Paisley and Bella Grace Paper + Gifts. The Pink Paisley expanded its store there, and Bella Grace Paper + Gifts moved there from its previous spot in River Ranch last month.
Brother's on the Boulevard, which was the development’s anchor store, closed last fall after 43 years in business.
