Shareholders are voting today on the UnitedHealth Group’s acquisition of Lafayette-based LHC Group that was initially announced in March.
Optum Health, a national provider of in-home health services and part of UnitedHealth Group, and LHC Group is set to merge in a move that involves Optum acquiring the Lafayette company’s outstanding common stock for $170 per share.
The merger would add one of the country’s largest home-health firms to a portfolio that already includes doctor groups, clinics and surgery centers, as well as some home-based services. The combined companies would form what would be the world’s largest home health care company and be housed in LHC Group’s Lafayette office.
LHC Group’s board unanimously approved the merger just prior to the announcement.
Pending shareholder approval, the deal would include current CEO and board chair Keith Myers moving into a role of chairman and CEO emeritus and senior adviser to Optum, according to a proxy statement filed in May. Joshua Proffitt, LHC Group’s president and chief operating officer, will become CEO.
Myers would earn a base salary of $550,000 and Proffitt would earn $690,000, and Myers would receive a one-time sign-on payment of $5.5 million on the first regular payroll date after closing. Proffitt would receive an initial sign-on grant of non-qualified stock options and restricted stock units valued at $3 million.
LHC Group, which has 30,000 employees ranging from front-line care providers to administrative and support personnel across the country, provides 12 million annual in-home visits and is recognized for its quality in-home care. It has 964 locations in 37 states.
The company’s leadership team will continue forward as part of Optum Health, the companies announced. Optum is the fast-growing division of the Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group and works with over 100 health plans.
Shares of LHC Group stock was trading at $155 per share Tuesday morning, down from the $168 the day the merger was announced.