Some patients could finally have access to medical marijuana in May as part of a “limited release” of the drug that LSU’s growing partner is planning, while a full release of product is not expected until the fall.
John Davis, president of GB Sciences Louisiana, which was hired by LSU to run its medical marijuana growing program, said Monday the company will begin its first “spin” in its main production facility in August, meaning a full supply of the product won’t come until after then.
But Davis said the company will combine its first two harvests from a temporary facility it has been growing in for months and is aiming to release that product to licensed marijuana pharmacies in May.
“In general we would like to aim for May,” Davis said at a medical marijuana stakeholder meeting at the Louisiana Department of Agriculture offices in Baton Rouge. “We know there are a lot of things involved with that. We want to go forward with the pharmacies with a limited release so we can get medicine to the most critically in need patients.”
“We know it’s not going to supply the whole market,” he added.
While Davis indicated the firm is releasing the product in an effort to get it to the patients that most need it, it was not clear exactly how that will be determined.
The announcement came after the agriculture department gave GB Sciences suitability approval Friday, a move that allows the company to move into its main facility.
The state's marijuana program has been delayed repeatedly since lawmakers passed legislation in recent years authorizing the drug for medicinal use. Patients and marijuana advocates have become increasingly frustrated with delays from the state's growers and agriculture department.
The Louisiana Association of Therapeutic Alternatives, which represents that state’s marijuana pharmacies, demanded product hit the shelves by May 15.
“We need this medication,” said Doug Boudreaux, head of LATA and owner of a north Louisiana marijuana pharmacy. “We’re desperate for this medication.”
Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, said the agency will do everything it can to meet that May 15 deadline. The agency permits the growers and also is handling testing of the product.
The agriculture department on Friday said it granted approval for GB Sciences and LSU to move into the main production facility in south Baton Rouge. That was an abrupt turnaround for the agency, which in recent weeks accused GB Sciences and LSU of breaking the law by expanding its production capabilities into the main facility.
Southern University’s partner said it is aiming to have product available “sometime this fall,” according to Greg Rochlin, CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare. That company took over majority control of Southern’s partner Advanced Biomedics last fall after the original company failed to make progress.
