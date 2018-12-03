Dr. John Storment - Reproductive Endocrinologist from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
The number of reproductive endocrinologists are so low today in the United States that they're often found in only in large metro areas.
Dr. John Storment, part of St. Thomas More's first graduating class in 1983, didn't want to do that when he finished a fellowship at the University of Vermont College of Medicine. He returned in 1999 along with his wife, Amelie, and is one of the few a top-ranked fertility specialist in Louisiana who operates Fertility Answers, 206 E. Farrel Road.
Storment, with Fertility Answers at 206 E. Farrel Road, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast last week. You can listen to it by clicking here
Storment talks on the podcast about how only 25-30 medical students nationwide graduate each year certified in reproductive endocrinology, the innovations in reproductive endocrinology over the past 15 years and medical breakthroughs that have helped assist couples who never thought they have a viable pregnancy that results in the birth of a healthy child.
