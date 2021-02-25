LUS Fiber will extend broadband infrastructure to underserved areas in St. Martin and Iberia parishes and the city of Scott thanks to a $3.1 million federal grant, officials announced Thursday.
The Economic Development Agency grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce will help LUS Fiber establish broadband connections to businesses along the U.S. 90 corridor in those areas to help them transition to the current economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant was facilitated through the Acadiana Planning Commission. Work on the project is expected to begin later this spring and take 18-24 months to complete, officials said.
“The challenge to bring reliable broadband to Acadiana’s rural communities has become as important as the delivery of other basic utilities,” APC director Monique Boulet said. “Decisions we make today about broadband expansion will determine which of Acadiana’s towns will survive in the future. Those left behind in broadband delivery will be just that — left behind.”